Optimism has soared in the NBA during the last hours, with the feeling that the competition could resume soon. The State of Arizona has taken the lead, running as a feasible venue for various sports that want to end their competitions with some final phase, as has been proposed in the NBA. So, the governor Doug Ducey He has indicated that he is already in talks with those responsible for baseball, American football, ice hockey and basketball, to be able to offer facilities to resume the competition, which can be done from May 16, that is, this Saturday, as ESPN reports.

