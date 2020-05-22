Constitutionalist lawyer Gabriel Álvarez told LA PRENSA that in Nicaragua it would be irrelevant for a State of Emergency to be decreed, because in fact citizens have lacked rights and guarantees for two years, when the Ortega y Murillo regime chose to smash blood and fire the student civic rebellion and the protests of the citizens.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the dictatorship killed 328 people in the repression, more than a thousand were injured, hundreds were imprisoned and around 90 thousand had to go into exile.

In addition, the regime closed the media, invaded and occupied private property, and stripped civil society organizations of their legal status and assets.

LA PRENSA’s question to the constitutional expert was because last weekend there was an intense rumor that Daniel Ortega could decree a State of Emergency in the face of the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nicaragua, as other governments have done. countries.

Dr. Gabriel Álvarez explained that by decreeing the State of Emergency (provided for in article 185 of the Constitution, for reasons of national security, economic conditions or national catastrophe), Ortega would acquire 18 extraordinary powers that would allow him to nullify the freedom of the press, imprison people without a judicial order, preventing them from leaving the country and invading and occupying private companies, etc.

But, as the constitutionalist says well, all of this has been done by the Ortega and Murillo dictatorship, and it continues to do so in part, without having decreed a State of Emergency and with all the constitutional guarantees in force in the role of the Constitution and laws. .

The Covid-19 pandemic that is plaguing the world has raised a debate everywhere about the extraordinary powers that governments should assume or have assumed to face the serious health emergency. In this regard, the political scientist Fernando Mires has written that the different governments of the world, depending on whether they are democratic or authoritarian, in order to face the pandemic have in some cases dictated a State of Emergency, in others a State of Exception, and even a State of Siege, as would be the case in the Philippines.

According to Mires, the State of Emergency “arises when exceptional measures contemplated in the Constitution are applied.” The State of Exception “arises from the need to apply measures that, although they are not unconstitutional, are in the first line pre or extra-constitutional”. And the State of Siege, he maintains, “means, plain and simple, suspension of the Political State by the Military State.”

In Nicaragua, as the constitutionalist Gabriel Álvarez warns, there are none of those three forms of exceptional State that Mires mentions. The jurist does not say it, but in our opinion what is here is a State of Arbitrariness, that is, subject to the will and whim of two absolutist people and not to any law. And also, it is not a Military but a Police State, because it is the Police and not the Army that executes the will and whim of the dictators, and subjects citizens to systematic political police repression.