The stat that places the Phoenix Suns as the NBA champion in 2021

The Suns by Monty Williams They are the top favorites to get the NBA title in 2021 after the first victory achieved in Game 1. However, there are many NBA Finals And everything can happen in the next games, but lovers of theories and NBA Statistics have one more reason to believe that the NBA ring will end in Arizona.

None of the teams that got the first basket in a Finals ended up taking the title from 2017 onwards. Four years completing this situation, while in 2021, the first basket was achieved by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Will jinx continue with the Milwaukee Bucks?