The startup that seeks to fill the Glovo void after the Rider Law

The Rider Law is fresh out of the oven. Two months and a day after its announcement by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, the Plenary has given the green light to a text that none of the parties involved do not like. “It is a rule that is going to change the sign of the times,” explained the minister. “For the first time the world is looking at Spain regarding the regulation that we have promoted,” he added. The rider platforms themselves, both those that support the self-employed model and those that do not, have plagued the map of Spain with protests to stop in extremis the approval of a Decree Law that had already taken a run in recent weeks.

While Glovo, Deliveroo or Uber Eats analyze their next steps with a deadline in August this year – the maximum time that Work has given to put their work structures in order – other initiatives are emerging that seek to solve some of the problems born from the hand of these great techies.

Banzzu, founded just 6 months ago, has found its reef in the coronavirus pandemic. With a hospitality industry in low hours pressured by perimeter closures, curfews or time restrictions, it was the perfect time to launch an option for the group beyond the large delivery platforms of the moment. Something to help them get through a catastrophic 2020.

Specifically, Banzzu’s business is focused on offering digitization to a sector that thought that this was not going with them. On the one hand, a SAS system that internally manages the organization of the premises, but also a web platform and app from which it can be ordered at home. The latter has been vital for some of his clients.

Digitization yes, but if it is without commissions better

The issue of digitizing the living room business was the basic pillar on which the Sevillian Banzzu relied on in its early days. Then everything else came out of the pure necessity of the sector.

Beyond the Rider Act debate, the elimination of commissions For a punished hospitality it is, to a large extent, one of the points that has had the most pull for the young startup. Among the 30% of Uber Eats, 35% of Deliveroo or 40% of Glovo, it has already been defined by many as a certainly abusive system for many types of businesses that do not see profitable the use of these marketplaces. Only supported by some large chains, these figures are beyond the margins of other more familiar businesses.

Some stores maintain their Glovo or Deliveroo account while promoting their own order website.

Banzzu offers a digitization service, but with a fixed monthly fee. “Restaurants are going to pay the same for 1 or 1,000 orders,” explains Iván Santiago, co-founder of Banzzu to Hipertextual. “The issue of fees, in fact, is what has made us a competitive platform at the moment,” he adds.

Likewise, he points out, this service is not exclusive for its more than 450 clients. Some stores maintain their Glovo or Deliveroo account while promoting their own order website. In other words, they use the big delivery as way to attract the customer and then try to convince him to use a model in which the commissions do not mediate.

Not all are big cities

At the time when the first lines of the famous Rider Law transcended, Glovo anticipated the possibility of closing operations in less profitable regions. This was synonymous with leaving cities with lesser volume of inhabitants. Banzzu now has a vein in that void left by large technology companies that are not yet found in that less populated Spain. The small technology company has now seen the time to expand its activity, in addition to closing a financing round in the coming weeks in order to meet its objective.

Burger Jardin, one of Banzzu’s clients in a small town in Córdoba, basically didn’t have many other options. “Being a small town these services do not reach here”, explains Fernando, owner of the small family business. In fact, the issue of large and small businesses has been a matter of discussion for large platforms. While Burger King or McDonald’s may allow payment of the high commissions and maintaining its own service, this does not happen with other less explosive businesses.

Banzzu’s main clients – in addition to those abandoned by large corporations – are local chains with several restaurants, but without national expansion. Which, curiously, have not faced digitization and do not want to go through the hoop of Glovo, Deliveroo or Uber Eats.

The complicated issue of riders

Banzzu began by offering software to partner stores. Both for the management of the room, as well as for home orders. Soon the requests arrived to also manage the logistics part of the service. We are talking, of course, about riders. A collective much mentioned during the last days. While many choose their own employees, as in the case of Burger Jardín, others prefer to take that weight off their shoulders. And it is not for less, it is the fashionable topic since long before the pandemic. Also one that has brought many complications.

The subcontracting model will be the one imposed from now on in order to avoid excessively numerous templates of riders

The startup has delegated the management of the logistics part in third parties. In fact, Iván Santiago assumes that he is not very up to date with the new regulations; the one just passed under the Rider Act. It assumes that the contracted companies are already up to date on these issues. Hanso and DeliBee are the two companies chosen to manage Banzzu’s rider sector.

Outsourcing riders and delivery people is not a new model. It is, in fact, one that Just Eat has popularized in contrast to other delivery companies. The same one that seems to be the one that will be imposed from now on in order to avoid excessively numerous templates of riders under the umbrella of big technology. The same, in fact, that the CEOE used as an excuse to justify its support for the controversial Rider Law. And, again, the same one that has already been put in the spotlight of platforms such as Riders x Rights when considering that, although hired, precariousness is a constant in the sector.

