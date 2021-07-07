The startup that saved Miniso money | Tec Review

If you like “konichiwa!” With which the employees of the Japanese store Miniso greet you and, in general, the attention they give you, behind the success is Hero Guest, a Mexican startup.

The Japanese store established in Mexico since 2013, optimized its resources and reduced 85% its spending allocated to training, thanks to this technology company specialized in training and professional education through a mobile application with microlearning content.

According to a statement, the company opted for training its staff online, a remote mode, through cell phones. Instead of 12 instructors, they now have two instructional designers.

Hero Guest and how entrepreneurship saved Miniso money

Hero Guest is a technology company focused on training and professional education that allows companies to achieve their business goals through the training of their employees through an app.

The application materials allow distance training through microlearning, with content between five and 10 minutes long.

The company was founded by Rodrigo vargas, a Mexican businessman who reportedly has a foreign capital of 2 million dollars and is currently seeking investment funds through a Series “A” for 7 million dollars.

Hero Guest ensures that it has reached more than 16,000 users who have completed more than 250,000 exams and has a presence in various sectors, FinTech, Retail, restaurants and hotels and has achieved success stories with a reduction in staff turnover of almost 20% , like the chain of restaurants Sushi Itto.

Rodrigo Vargas is a graduate of Tec de Monterrey and has an MBA from Macquarie Graduate School of Management.

The Miniso strategy

“As a consequence of the pandemic, training evolved overnight throughout the world,” explains Carlos Rivera, Deputy Director of Talent and Culture at Miniso.

Before the arrival of the Covid, the company decided to accelerate the launch of its ecommerce.

The Japanese company had training instructors, who were knowledge facilitators in a classroom with face-to-face courses of up to eight hours.

Due to the pandemic, more than 200 Miniso stores in Latin America were temporarily closed and about 1,500 employees were sent to take care of their homes.

The first three months of the pandemic accelerated the design, together with Hero Guest, of the training platform.

This is how “Dojo” was born, the program that since they started with the first pilot in February 2020, the application adoption rate has remained above 90%.

Part of the success of the user’s permanence in the application resides in the possibility of personalizing the contents, in accordance with the undertaking.