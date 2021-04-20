the startup that has convinced SpaceX and the space industry

SpaceX knew it was going to change the space industry. Rather, Elon Musk had it clear. If Tesla’s electric car business had the goal of revolutionizing the automotive industry, the reusable rocket company wanted to go much further: the democratization of space. However, this event has highlighted something very important: the sector needs a breath of fresh air in every way. And the startup ecosystem has begun to look for its niche. Hadrian, a small-big tech from San Francisco is working on it.

Founded in 2020 by Chris Power, the small company’s goal is to gain a foothold in the promising rocket-making business. Specifically of the pieces that compose them. From Hadrian’s point of view, the aerospace manufacturing industry continues to feed on the golden years of the conquest of the Moon in the 60s. With a conception of a startup rather than an industry to use, technology wants to do away with the expensive, unreliable and opaque parts that are handled today. And he wants to do it, of course, in true Silicon Valley fashion with the idea of ​​ending the ruinous outsourcing business.

“Currently, a network of almost retired machinists is being used to produce metal parts worthy of space,” explained the founder in statements to Techcruch. And although the way in which the founder expresses himself may perhaps be called unfortunate, the truth is that the United States, and the world in general, is realizing that the importance of the sector – abandoned and dismantled for years – is taking its toll. «A sector in ruins“Says Power, who has focused on other groups and is now doing what he can to meet the needs of the space business.

SpaceX and the new protagonists of the space industry

The problem is that, at the moment, the pace of the space industry has very different shades than what it used to handle. It is in very diverse hands and handles figures never seen before. Forecasts point to a spending of 84.6 billion until 2025; magnitudes that represent the growing interest in space conquest. In Hadrian’s case, two rounds of funding of $ 9.5 million in seed capital chew the tone going forward.

In the power of NASA, and a little further ESA, JAXA or the Russian Space Agency, business outside the stratosphere was out of the reach of more mundane companies. Up to now. SpaceX came up with a proposal never before seen in the space industry: the possibility of conceiving the business as something sustainable. The reusable rockets proposal broke the schemes of the moment. This idea earned Elon Musk’s company the first NASA contract with a private company to send a group of astronauts to the International Space Station. May 2020 marked a before and after in the space race. This week, SpaceX revalidates its bet with a new round of astronauts for a new mission.

According to Hadrian, right now they are capable of creating 65% of the space components of SpaceX rockets

Following Elon Musk’s proposal with SpaceX, Blue Origin from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also arrived. Or the case of Lockheed Martin, also in the industry. Specifically, Hadrian has found his niche as a top supplier to Musk or Google. According to their figures, right now they are capable of creating 65% of the space components of these companies. With the opening of new factories and the hiring of newly minted engineers, they ensure that they will be able to control 95% of current production. And that’s only taking into account the space industry, since its objective is also put on defense.

What is clear with Hadrian’s proposal is that the space industry, which has set out to commercialize space as a new product, has opened the doors to a whole new economic sector that will give much to talk about in the coming years. It is no longer a matter for the governments of the world. You are now in the hands of a more competitive private company model than ever.

