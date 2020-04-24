The first race would be on July 5 and the second on July 12

From Austria they ensure that they meet all the requirements

Austria meets all the requirements to open the 2020 season with a double Grand Prix. What was initially dismissed as being another crazy idea from Helmut Marko, is now close to becoming a reality. It is planned to hold the first race on July 5 and the second on July 12.

This Friday the Austrian radio Ö3 has assured that all the requirements for two Grand Prix are met in the country, therefore they see the season as likely to start in Spielberg.

This is something negotiated by Red Bull, the Austrian government and the Styrian government and Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media. According to Ö3, “only a second outbreak can prevent Formula 1 from taking place in Styria. Basically, Spielberg meets all the requirements. ”

This information joins the news that the 400 Red Bull Ring employees and tourism authorities in the area have already been tested for the coronavirus.

These tests were a pilot project to know how to work with the arrival of the Formula 1 teams, who can only enter Austria if they meet certain conditions and have a certified with a negative test result. Each team must ensure that its employees arrive in the country with the appropriate certificate.

On both race weekends, Formula 1 must work with fewer than 2,000 employees. Spectators or independent media journalists are not allowed. The FOM will be in charge of emitting the international television signal to guarantee a professional live transmission.

Following this Austrian double GP, it is unclear how the season will continue. “You are talking to other European organizers,” reveals Marko. Silverstone has also shown its willingness to hold two races behind closed doors, which can be on July 19 and 26.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.