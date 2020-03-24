The start of the season is delayed after the Azerbaijan GP is postponed

The coronavirus again hits Formula 1. EThe Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was to be the first of the season, is also postponed and it will not be disputed on the scheduled dates. Its organization asked the FIA ​​to delay the race for COVID-19. “The Baku City Circuit (BCC) today made the decision to postpone FORMULA 1 AZERBAIYÁN GRAND PRIX 2020, which will take place from June 5 to 7,” the statement begins.

«The postponement was agreed after extensive discussions with Formula 1, as well as with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This occurs as a direct result of the current global pandemic of COVID-19 and has been based entirely on expert guidance provided by the relevant authorities, “he adds.

Baku was going to be the first test of the season, but due to the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country, the date has been modified. The race was scheduled to take place on June 7, however this will not be the case as it has become the sixth grand prize postponed after Australia and Monaco were canceled and races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain have moved, further complicating the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The situation is complicated by the coronavirus. Baku’s suspension makes the Canadian GP now become the first round of the World Cup, scheduled for June 14, although their dispute is also not guaranteed. COVID-19 is also hitting Canadians hard and the number of those affected reaches almost 1,500, with a total of 20 people dead.

The intention of the organizers was to start the championship in June, however that idea seems increasingly distant. The situation in Canada, which has already announced that it will not send its athletes to the Games, jeopardizes the celebration of the F1 Grand Prix. If postponed, France (June 28) would become the first test of a World Cup atypical and strange due to the coronavirus, unless some of the postponed tests decide to take the dates that would leave Azerbaijan and Canada free.