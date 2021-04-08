the start of Roland Garros is delayed a week

The tournament Roland Garros, originally planned from May 23 to June 6 in Paris, has confirmed that it will start a week later to try to lessen the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, it will finally take place from May 30 to June 13. The goal of the tournament is try to host spectators during the dispute of the event.

The newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ advanced this Wednesday that it was the most plausible decision given the situation in France, with numerous restrictions due to the pandemic. Early this Thursday, the French event has confirmed that postponement, with which it hopes to gain a few days of margin so that the situation improves.

A) Yes, for the second year in a row, Roland Garros varies its dates. The change in 2021 is minimal in terms of travel days, since in 2020 the tournament took place in the middle of autumn. Rafael Nadal, therefore, he will defend the title in the Parisian spring.

This year’s event will kick off with the preliminary phase on May 24, just a week before the main draw starts. This delay in the dates causes that the calendar of the great clay tournaments is now more spaced, since the completion of the last Masters 1000, the one in Rome, is scheduled for May 16, two weeks before the start of the final Parisian draw.

Similarly, the change of dates ostensibly compacts the grass calendar. It was planned that in that week, which will now be the second at Roland Garros, the tournaments of ‘s-Hertogenbosch and of Stuttgart. Similarly, the delay in the Parisian event, which places its men’s final on June 13, will leave just two weeks between the end of the tournament and the start of Wimbledon.