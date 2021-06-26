“The stars have to align for Federer to win Wimbledon”

The former tennis player Todd Woodbridge, in statements collected on the Australian Open website, confesses that Djokovic is the favorite to win this Wimbledon 2021, but gives certain options to Roger Federer, although he qualifies his words. “He can win, but he is going to need help. Perhaps, that someone removes the odd seed from the middle. Those youngsters who hit him very hard, like Berrettini, can be very dangerous for him. Rosewall made the final at Wimbledon in 1974, aged 39. They are different times, but everything is based on the mindset. He knows it’s possible, but the stars have to line up for Federer to win Wimbledon, ”he explained.