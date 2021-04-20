“The stars and me” Does Livia Brito propose to fans one night? | Instagram

“The stars and I” a message that would sound like a tempting proposal from the actress Livia Brito to her fans, this, after sharing an image in which she is shown under a sky full of heavenly bodies that lit up the beautiful background of a postcard on her Instagram account.

Undoubtedly, Livia brito It would cause his followers to dream beautiful after sharing a beautiful snapshot where he rivaled the beauty of all the beautiful stars that were sighted from the sky.

My #aLIVIAnados, the stars and I, I don’t know, think about it. @diamofernandez, wrote the television actress.

The protagonist of “The soulless“The new production prepared by the San Ángel production house under the baton of José Alberto” El Güero “Castro, once again became the center of all eyes after appearing in a photo in which he wore a short top to the chest height.

The delicate garment, made of small diamonds that simulated the luminous points that make up the atmosphere and seemed to have been trapped in her blouse.

A pose that revealed one of the most defined areas of the “cuban“, his flat abdomen, which he has always worked rigorously and constantly and on this occasion, stole the limelight in the image.

Undoubtedly, one of the postcards to which the so-called “babies of Light” reacted with enthusiasm of the interpreter who added 86,471 likes in the publication, her loyal followers did not notice compliments and tender comments towards the now popular “influencer”.

Oh! Mamma Mia; and I !!!, ‘Wow beautiful’, ‘You are a beautiful star’, ‘What a beautiful photo I loved’, ‘You are WONDERFUL, what beautiful photos !!!’, ‘I love you !!!!’, were some of the comments.

Along with this image, the remembered “Yolanda Cadena” character who played in the telenovela “La Piloto”, one of the projects that gave her great impetus within the show, added another similar photograph in which she presumes the outline of her perfect silhouette, an image that would not be devoid of a motivating message from Livia Brito Pestana.

You are free woman, do not judge, do not be what you do not want them to be with you. That night I looked at the sky and began to give each star a reason to live and be happier every day. #aLIVIAnados I was missing stars, said the 34-year-old artist.

In the midst of the reactions on the part of his loyal fans, messages such as “My favorite pilot”, “That fotosaa ..”, “The stars murmur among themselves full of envy, who is she that overshadows the stars. Greetings”, were some of the comments dedicated with love towards the native of Havana, Cuba.

It should be said that today, the model and businesswoman has been crowned as one of the favorite figures of social networks, Brito, who in 2020 decided to reinvent her career by turning to share content on the various platforms where she became a prominent youtuber and Tik Toker.

The one that appeared in productions among which are, “Triumph of Love”, “Italian girl is coming to marry”, “Ab! Smo de pas! Ón”, to mention some of those that gave her some recognitions as “Best Actress” , He returned to the screens after several months of absence and a strong controversy.

Today, the host of some programs and collaborator of other small screen productions returns to the world of acting on the arm of prominent faces in the entertainment industry by sharing credits again with actor José Ron, with whom she starred in one of her first melodramas.

Also, Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Eduardo Santamarina, Raúl Araiza, Ana Martín, Laura Carmine, Francisco Gattorno and Kimberly Dos Ramos, among many others.