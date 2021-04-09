The Starlink and OneWeb satellites have nearly collided, a chain disaster could have occurred | Life

On March 30, a OneWeb satellite came very close to colliding with another of SpaceX. The incident has brought to light an incomprehensible fact: there is no international protocol when two satellites are about to collide.

When Donald Trump created the American Space Force, it spawned all kinds of memes and laughter. Even a Netflix series. But it seems that at least they do carry out a practical activity: watch that the satellites do not collide with each other.

On March 30, according to The Verge, the North American Space Force sent a red alert to OneWeb and SpaceX, because two of its satellites were going to approach only 57 meters away, and there was a 1.3% chance that they would collide.

A collision of two satellites, which also travel in constellations with other groups of satellites, could have caused a chain reaction, where remnants of the satellites could have collided with each other, causing an unpredictable disaster.

The way the incident was answered is quite surprising, because it turns out that there is no protocol or a special body to manage these emergencies.

Upon receiving the notice from the Space Force, OneWeb contacted SpaceX via email, and they coordinated so that SpaceX changed the course of its satellite manually, deactivating its anti-shock artificial intelligence system … which has generated another controversy. SpaceX uses artificial intelligence to avoid collisions, and when there is a potential collision … does it disable it?

The questions about this incident are numerous.

SpaceX has in orbit almost 1,400 Starlink satellites to bring the Internet to rural areas, and its goal is to achieve the 12,000 satellites. OneWeb He is 146, and wants to reach the 650. Amazon has also announced that it will put 3,236 satellites into orbit for the same purpose.

Since SpaceX announced that it would create the Starlink constellation of satellites, the number of naysayers has continued to grow. Now, with more than 120 satellites in orbit and permission to add another 12,000, SpaceX must find solutions to problems scientists already anticipated.

The first problem is that due to the low orbit of the Starlink satellites, the rest of the satellites, such as OneWeb or Amazon futures, they have to cross Starlink’s orbit to reach theirs.

Starlink’s rivals complain that SpaceX uses an artificial intelligence system to avoid crashes, and this makes don’t know how a Starlink satellite is going to react if it is going to collide with it.

Also in this incident SpaceX disabled the AI ​​and took manual control of the satellite to move away from OneWeb, which has only served to increase criticism about an unpredictable AI system that also when it should act, is deactivated.

High-end smartphone with a 6.6-inch FullHD + screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6 cameras with up to 64 MP and 60x zoom, and a 4,200 mAh battery with fast charge. At an incredible price!

Finally, it is also quite embarrassing that when two satellites are going to collide there is no action protocol or an organization that manages the emergency, and the companies themselves have to coordinate by email and improvise as they go.

As the sky fills with satellites, the need to an international regulation that covers all possible emergency situations.