The stark contrasts in boxing

By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

The boxers who will participate in the Tokyo 2020 + 1 Olympic Games are being announced and, in many cases, the lowest participation of boxers in the history of these countries is being found. For example, the United States only got six tickets to be present in our sport: four women and two men.

After the cancellation of various competitions that would be the qualifying rounds, in order to achieve their pass to compete in the Olympics, the committee in charge decided to grant the tickets based on the rankings that had been established for a long time …

The outlook for Mexico is disastrous, because until today we only have the representation of a single fighter: Esmeralda Falcón Reyes, in the 60 kg category.

Amateur boxing is going through the worst crisis in the history of this sport around the world, and it was not the pandemic that caused this, but the mismanagement of the international federation in charge of leading this discipline, in the amateur sector, worldwide, with the endorsement of the International Olympic Committee.

The AIBA had a change of presidency, and with the entry of Dr. Wu everything changed. This body began a process of seeking to control world boxing, including the professional field; It stopped importing the athlete and the sport itself, being money, business and commercial what mattered. They started a professional boxing league, signing the participating fighters, being managers, promoters and the body, in a very serious lack of everything that Olympism represents and it is also an unacceptable conflict of interest in boxing.

There were also very regrettable scandals with the performance of judges and referees, leaving boxing with a terrible image and fragility before the IOC.

Today AIBA is not recognized by the IOC and the discipline of boxing is in charge of a special committee, appointed by the Olympic body itself. There is great concern about the future of our sport in terms of its administration and permanence in the Olympic Games.

While this is happening in the amateur, professional boxing is going through a golden age. The year began with a great fight, when on January 2 Ryan García got off the canvas to knock out Luke Campbell, and from there there have been great fights that have kept the emotions for the fans week after week.

On Saturday there was a great fight of constant action, and Brandon Figueroa knocked out the hitherto undefeated and monarch in two divisions, Luis Nery, proclaiming himself in this way WBC world champion in super bantamweight.



The schedule of upcoming events is wonderful, and there is great anticipation for the matches that are close to happening.

Great fights that have happened in 2021:

Ryan Garcia, KO at 7 of Luke Campbell; WBC light silver.

Óscar Valdez, KO in 10 to Miguel Berchelt; WBC super feather.

Gallo Estrada, decision divided to Román González; WBC super fly.

Katie Taylor, unanimous decision to Natasha Jonas; lightweight unified championship.

Andy Ruiz, unanimous decision to Cristóbal Arreola; no title.

Canelo Álvarez, KO in 8 of Billy Joe Saunders; WBC-WBO-WBA super middle.

Brandon Figueroa, KO at 8 to Luis Nery; WBC-WBA super bantamweight.

Epic matches to come on the calendar:

José Carlos Ramírez vs. Josh Taylor (WBC-WBO-IBF-WBA super lightweight), on May 22, in Las Vegas.



Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares (WBC lightweight), on May 29, in Las Vegas.



Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (WBC Bantamweight), on May 29, in Los Angeles.



Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macías (middle WBC), on June 19, in Houston.



Teofimo López vs. George Kambosos (WBC lightweight), on June 19, in Miami.



Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño (WBC-WBO-IBF super welterweight), on July 17.

It is also hoped that the great fight between WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO-IBF-WBA monarch Anthony Joshua will finally take place.

DID YOU KNOW…?

Other big attractions that are generating millions of new fans for boxing are the fights between celebrities, and the exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is expected to generate astronomical numbers, when they step into the ring on June 6, in Miami .

Chávez will make an exhibition with the son of Macho Camacho, Érik Morales will do it with Barrera and Juan Manuel Márquez with Miguel Cotto, in different venues, bringing interest to world boxing.

Today’s anecdote

Don José was always interested in amateur boxing and, of course, was in contact with fighters who represented Mexico long before he was president of the WBC. He even traveled to see them in action at some Olympic Games, when his occupations allowed it.

With the first of these boys who had a very friendly approach was with the idol Raúl Ratón Macías, who represented Mexico in Helsinki, Finland, where he was stripped of a clear triumph when he faced the Russian Gennady Garbuzov, in 1952, representing our bantamweight sport. His custom was to fire the team personally and wish them success. I appreciate your comments at contact@wbcboxing.com