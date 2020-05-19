This May 19 marks the 15th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Revenge of the Sith’, the film that ended the second trilogy of ‘Star Wars’, which served as a prequel to the original. We want to take advantage of this anniversary to order from best to worst the nine films that make up the three trilogies, without getting into parallel projects such as ‘Rogue One’ or ‘Solo’.

1. Star wars. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Well, choosing between ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Star Wars’ (I refuse to call it ‘A New Hope’) is like choosing between Mom and Dad, very hard, almost impossible, I think the first is the one that most It has merit, the one that started it all and, also, the only one that can be seen and enjoyed by itself, and, on top of that, ‘The Empire’ ends with one of the greatest ‘cliffhangers’ in the history of cinema, it may also first. But, even so, I have decided to stay with her, she has the most remembered phrases, she is better shot, Joda appears and she has one of the best beginnings of an action film ever seen. But, if I have chosen it, it is because within all this shed, a character stands out above all others, Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker, and he never shone more than in this movie where he demonstrated that a movie is as good as it can be. its bad. And the thing is that these nine films have shown us that Vader, like Mae West, was good when he was good, but when he was bad, he was better.

2. Star Wars. Episode IV: A New Hope

The beginning of everything, one of the protagonists trios with more chemistry and charisma in history, the Death Star, Vader, Alec Guinness playing Obi Wan and even Peter Cushing. George Lucas takes the brochures of his childhood, Flash Gordon type, mixes them with a little Kurosawa, a few drops of John Ford (there is a scene taken from ‘Centaurs of the Desert’) and some effects that continue to work today, and He creates a movie that is pure fun, two hours that endure dozens of reviews, never ceasing to put a huge smile on all children of all ages (from 5 to 120) who enjoy them.

3. Star wars. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

A notable denouement to the original trilogy, it is clear that Lucas has already realized that he is going to make a living selling dolls and has sneaked us into the Ewoks, but this movie contains moments as great as the beginning in Tattoine or the final showdown. with the Emperor inside the Death Star. It must have ended here between fireworks, with the farewell of Joda, Obi Wan and Anakin to Luke, but it was evident that half the world (including myself) did not want to leave behind their favorite entertainment.

4. Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Was it worth doing a whole new trilogy to get to this episode? Possibly not, but this movie is pretty good. Yes, it still stars Hayden Christensen, one of the biggest casting mistakes in movie history, and Jar Jar Binks, one of the biggest cinematic insults in movie history, keeps popping up, but the result is remarkable. After all, the great protagonist of this whole thing is none other than Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader and it is not without its grace that the most famous bad guy of all time, does it all for love …

5. The star wars. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

If the first trilogy didn’t have much reason to exist, the second, leaving Lucas out, could have been titled “Everything for the money.” Even so, the first two episodes of it were not bad at all, especially this second in which Rian Johnson took the world by storm and sent the most Taliban followers of the series on their way, goodbye to the ‘fan service’ and other paraphernalia, a totally new story, in which to play again and feel (relatively) free. The hatred that aroused among the lynching mob of the Internet (who cursed the name of Rian Johnson as if he were Palpatine himself) led us to the final collapse, but we leave that for later …

6. Star wars. Episode VII: The Force Awakens

J.J. Abrams contributes absolutely nothing to the Star Wars universe, but his rehash is totally enjoyable, the film is a continuous ‘deja vù’ made to please fans. That said, his two and a quarter hours are a continuous enjoyment that flies by in which he wants to get up to applaud several times. Among the new characters, the most interesting was Kylo Ren, someone very different from Vader / Anakin, but who had enough potential.

7. Star Wars. Episode I: The Phantom Menace

One of the most anticipated films in history, it was almost impossible for it to live up to expectations for a generation (or two) who revered the first three as if they were the most important memory of their childhood. Of course it wasn’t, but at least Lucas didn’t tell us the same story again and took a risk looking for his own decisions. I remember the day I went to see this movie, I don’t remember hating it, I think I even liked it, I had saved a nice criticism made by the teacher Ángel Fernández-Santos in which he put it very well. But, several viewings later, you realize the many failures made by Lucas, the most obvious, the one that took all the criticism, was Jar Jar Binks, put there for the sole purpose of selling dolls but who managed to irritate even the most syrupy fan of the ewoks. It is also true that many people still did not understand that Lucas was making a children’s movie, but one thing was to do something childish and another take fools of your viewers. It is not a great movie, but it is above the two setbacks that follow.

8. Star Wars. Episode II: Attack of the Clones

You had to be a fan to go out and watch ‘Attack of the Clones’ and defend it, here are some of the most blushing scenes and the most stupid dialogues from the three trilogies, such as Hayden Christiansen telling Natalie Portman something like this like “there is something in me that, the closer I am to you, the more it grows”. My God, Lucas, what grows on him? The fucking midi-chlorians? Possibly the worst-told love story ever. In short, a full blow that could not save even the charisma of Ewan McGregor. A true alteration in the Force.

9. Star Wars. Episode IX: Skywalker’s Rise

We deserve it, ‘we have been cheated’ and it has been with our consent, Disney panicked with the campaign against ‘The Last Jedi’ and decided to return to zero risk with Abrams, who instead of copying ‘Star Wars’ He decided to make a creeping movie in the service of fans, copying the ending of ‘The Return of the Jedi’ and failing to satisfy anyone. Moral: Leave the movies you love alone, ask for new and exciting material, let’s recover the original cinema and finish with the infinite prequels, sequels and ‘remakes’. It seems clear that to this day the young Lucas who made ‘Star Wars’ no one would have produced his movie and would be making endless Russian dolls for Marvel or the like (although without him and his movie, we might be elsewhere, But that is another story…).

