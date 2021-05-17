The Star Wars character Brie Larson could play

Share

Actress Brie Larson who plays Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe could make the leap to Star Wars.

Brie larson She has always commented that she is a big fan of Star wars and thanks to the fact that he plays one of the most important characters in Marvel studios, it is easy to imagine that he could qualify for a great role in the science fiction saga of LucasFilm.

At the moment Brie larson is in talks to play Mara Jade. This would be something shocking, because he is one of the characters in “Legends” of Star wars most popular fans. Since many people have campaigned over the years to make it canon of the saga.

Who is Mara Jade?

She is a powerful assassin who worked for Emperor Palpatine. Mara Jade is Force-sensitive and is given the difficult task of killing Luke skywlaker, but she will reform and end up marrying the famous Jedi. Together they have a son named Ben skywalker, but obviously this we will not see anymore, since they could even delete the relationship with Luke so as not to destroy the history of the Episodes VII, VIII Y IX. Among her characteristic physical features is that she is red-haired and has green eyes.

Although what is clear is that if they introduce Mara Jade in the stories of Star wars it would have to be in the series they are preparing for Disney Plus, since it is at that time where it would best fit. That is, in the period of time between Return of the Jedi Y The Force awakens. So I would share screen with The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano or Boba fett.

