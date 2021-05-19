The Star + platform will arrive in Latin America on August 31

The launch of the platform is finally made official Star + in Latin America. Disney’s investor meeting last week already confirmed its launch for the August 31, and now more information is coming about what will be the catalog that will be available here.

Let’s remember that we are talking about a new streaming platform aimed at the adult audience that it will offer. Unlike, for example, how it is offered in Europe, which Star is included within Disney +, in the case of Latin America there will be two different platforms, Disney + and Star +. In this way, Star + in LATAM will include: all the content of ESPN, such as live events from the major leagues and sports shows; series, animated comedies, films, documentaries; and productions original Star, regional and international, including exclusive content.

Star + will deliver a never-before-seen personalized experience and expand our connection with diverse audiences. The strength of the content, which will include all of ESPN, will make Star + a unique proposition, of relevance, identity and weight to establish itself as an independent digital service from Disney +, ”says Diego Lerner, President of The Walt Disney Company Latin America. Having said this, its arrival will represent a complementary service to Disney + and will consolidate The Walt Disney Company’s presence in the Latin American streaming market. With Star +, we will also reinforce our commitment, sustained for more than 20 years, to develop, produce and offer original local content representative of the tastes of consumers throughout the region, producing original content with production houses and talents from the region to tell stories. that will connect with the Latin public. We will do it through different genres that will allow us to address original fictional stories, relevant social and historical issues and of general interest.

Going into more detail about the details of the content, we have:

All seasons, including premieres, of fan-favorite series such as “This is Us”, “The Walking Dead”, “American Horror Story”, “Mayans MC”, “Pose”, “Outlander”, “ Genius ”(from National Geographic),“ Snowfall ”,“ 9-1-1 ”,“ SWAT ”and“ The Resident ”, among others. Star + will also have iconic titles, such as “Grey’s Anatomy”, “24”, “Homeland”, “Modern Family”, “Lost”, “How I met your Mother”, “The X Files” and “Prison Break”. In addition, Star + will offer internationally acclaimed original Star productions starring renowned casts, such as “Big Sky”, “Love Victor”, “Dollface”, “A Teacher”, “Rebel”, “Helstrom”, “Y: The Last Man”, “Black Narcissus” and “Hip Hop Uncovered.” The series offer will include titles of the most varied genres and will be expanded weekly. Animated comedies, like every season of “The Simpsons” and other fan favorite content like every season of “Family Guy”, “American Dad!”, “Futurama”, “Bob’s Burgers”, “Duncanville” and the new original Star series: “Solar Opposites”. Films ranging from classic titles that win over all generations to blockbusters and recent theatrical releases that will stream on Star +, including the most recent Oscar® winner in the Best Picture category: “Nomadland.” Star + will also include award-winning films such as “Judy” and “The Empty Man”; blockbusters, such as “Deadpool” Y “Deadpool 2”, “Logan”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “The Devil Wears Fashion” and “Jojo Rabbit”; movie collections such as “Alien”, “Hard to Kill”, “Planet of the Apes” and “Relentless Quest”. A growing collection of original Star productions, developed entirely in Latin America. Starting with the launch of Star +, series of various genres will be released that will present historical, cultural and social stories typical of the region and relevant to the local public. Among others, they will come to Star + dramas, such as “Santa Evita”, “It was not my fault” and the third season of “Impuros”; comedies, such as “El Galán” and “Los Protectores”; biopics, such as the story of Pancho Villa and the story of Silvio Santos; dramatic comedies, such as “Alternative Therapy” and “The Manager”; docurealities, such as “Bios. Lives that marked yours ”(episodes of Titãs, Calamaro and Aterciopelados); and the thriller “Insania.” Exciting sports content with the unparalleled quality of production and ESPN images, which will allow you to experience the sport like never before by expanding the access options to live sports. The national and international sports content under the ESPN brand will also include an extensive range of leagues and championships, with live events, as well as MLB and soccer, tennis, golf, cycling, and boxing competitions, among other sports. At the same time, STAR + will offer hit Latin American shows such as SportsCenter and ESPN KNOCKOUT, as well as ESPN-branded series and documentaries.

Although it is a platform independent of Disney +, and therefore we can subscribe to it separately, there will also be packages combined with Disney + with offers. of prices.