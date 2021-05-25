The star Lyn May is strongly criticized for how her face looks and for saying that she was vaccinated three times

The vedette Lyn may is always the subject of news, either because of its controversial statements and truths or for his spectacular figure at 69 years old. But this time what caught the attention of the public was his appearance, since she was heavily criticized for how her face looks. Although many of us consider that the dancer, singer and actress is still great, many followers were immersed in pointing out the blemishes you have on your face. Amen to scoff at the fact that Lyn said that got vaccinated three times.

“You need to go under the knife for some touch-ups and you can look pretty, because you have the body, but not the face “,” Why do they say that it is beautiful? Please stop lying to him “,” Madam, He has a face on his nose “,” What is that “,” I thought he was a monster “,” What a way to mutilate the body … “,” Pretty lady you look good, just that I no longer like her surgeries but God bless me “,” God who made everything perfect why they get damaged and end up like animals with those faces “, were part of the strong comments that Lyn received in her account of Instagram.

But the thing did not stop there, the artist said she had vaccinated three times and be ready to work: “… To all my friends in the gay community, I send you a big hug. We are going to start working so that they can dance with me. Everything is being arranged. I already put on the three vaccines: the two Cuban and the Belgian. So I love you, I love you very much. Don’t forget me, connect. I don’t know who I’m talking to, “he said with his cell phone camera. very close to his face.

Remember that, as Lyn herself has explained in different interviews she has granted, when she was very young she was the victim of medical malpractice. He went to do “some fixes” with someone inexperienced and uncertified and they injected him with baby oil. This made the face of the famous be seriously affected.

Over time, he has had several surgeries to try to correct the damage. In the last one, Lyn May herself revealed her new face on the “El Gordo y La Flaca” program, but still many are those who do not miss the chance to make unfortunate comments through social networks.

But fortunately, the love messages were the majority: “How beautiful”, “You are still my platonic love”, “How affectionate. Ignore ugly comments. You are a goddess ”,“ Lyn I love you forever ”,“ Beautiful, elegant and sincere, what more could you ask for ”, are a minimum sample of the love that Lyn’s fans feel for her.

There is no doubt that Lyn May is not hurt by her strong criticism. Her integrity and personality have made her stay for more than 50 years in the artistic world and she continues to be one of the favorites of the public and the press as well.