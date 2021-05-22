The star appliance of the summer returns to Lidl for less than 20 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to enjoy delicious homemade ice cream for very little, pay attention because Lidl has brought back the star appliance of the summer at a very affordable price: only 17.99 euros.

Summer is just around the corner, the high temperatures are already being felt and we are all looking forward to the holidays to enjoy the summer. At Lidl they are also preparing to welcome the summer season, and what better way to do that than to bring back one of the most successful appliances of this time.

We talk about the cheap electric refrigerator from Lidl, that one more year is on sale again at a very economical price: only 17.99 euros. It is a more basic version than the one that arrived at the online bazaar a few weeks ago, but with a much more affordable price and the necessary functions to make homemade ice cream.

This electric refrigerator has the seal of SilverCrest, the German chain’s white label of electrical appliances. It has a power of 12 W and has enough capacity to make up to 1 liter of ice cream or sorbet.

If you want to equip your kitchen at the best price, don’t miss this selection of the best cheap Lidl appliances available for less than 40 euros.

It consists of the container in which the preparation is carried out, a plastic casing in which it is inserted, and a mixer arm that is placed on top. To make your ice cream or sorbet, first of all you have to cool the container in the freezer, then place it in the shell and put the lid on, and then add the ice cream mix through the opening.

Next, start the refrigerator so that the mixer arm does its job. The motor is rotated to the right and left to guarantee the best results. Then wait until the preparation is ready. According to Lidl It won’t take you more than 40 minutes to have your ice cream or sorbet ready to serve.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

If you regularly buy Lidl appliances, you should already know that the German company only offers a limited number of units of its appliances for sale. So if you don’t want to run out of the fridge, you’d better hurry. In case you’re late and it’s sold out, On Amazon you have these alternatives at a good price:

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.