Sandra Zampa, Undersecretary of Health in Italy, He has spoken about the resumption of Serie A, something that he still does not see viable despite the teams planning to return to training in the coming weeks.

“Football? I don’t see it as a priority debate »Sandra Zampa began by saying in an interview with Rai. The undersecretary of Health also affirmed that the restart of the king sport “is not a priority”, before continuing to talk about the way in which it will be played again.

«I think you can give up another month and in any case stadiums will refill only when there is a vaccine », Sandra Zampa continued relating to the Italian media. “Until then there will be no normal life,” added the undersecretary, who urged that they continue to be taken into account and guided by the indications of the technical committees that are fighting in this crisis caused by the coronavirus.