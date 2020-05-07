Until now, it could only be used wirelessly with Chromecast Ultra devices.

Stadia has definitely not enjoyed an ideal start; in part because of the small number of compatibility options it has enjoyed at launch. However,Googlehas proven that its cloud gaming platform is less restrictive as time goes by, so eachnew updateIt has brought more and more comforts to its users. The last one is now available and will make it easier for you to play on PC and other devices.

The change is very simple: it allows you to connect thestadia knobto your Google account to be able to playwirelesson laptops or desktops using Google Chrome. Until now, it was only possible to use the wireless controller by connecting it to Chromecast Ultra, or using a USB-C cable apart from the mice, keyboards and controls that you could use natively on your device, of course.

“Starting this week, you can use your Stadia controller to play wirelessly on yourlaptop or desktop computer. You no longer need to physically connect the controller to your PC to play your favorite games. You can connect your Stadia controller to Stadia.com through your Wi-Fi network and play without a USB-C connection cable “says the official blog. On the support website you will find instructions if you have any questions about the process, although At the time of writing these lines only the English version includes details on the wireless connection.

If you are interested in games, we remind you that Google has already announced the news of Stadia Pro for May, as well as a new collection of EA games that will visit the platform in the coming months, some of them will be heavyweights like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but not all names are known yet.

