In the locker room of Barcelona the desire to Ivan Rakitic to play football again. The Croatian did not hide in an interview with the Marca newspaper his desire to return to the pitch, which has notably upset his colleagues, who invite him to remain silent and, above all, if he speaks, does not go against the feeling of the locker room. “I want to play. The time has come to give back to society what it gives us, “said the midfielder.

Remember that Barcelona’s dressing room is not in favor of retaking the competition. As revealed by OKDIARIO, the majority of the Barça squad players at all times have privately expressed their opposition to playing again, although finally it seems that the circumstances may arise for the competition to resume.

This medium reported that Leo Messi leads the refusal of the Barcelona players to return to play the remainder of the season. The Argentine, the most authoritative voice in the dressing room, does not finish seeing with good eyes returning to the competition, although it depends on the Barça club being able to stop the economic collapse he is suffering. The Catalans, like many other clubs in our football, the coronavirus crisis has undermined their accounts and they need to get the ball rolling again, but the captain and most of the dressing room are not supporters.

Remember that Rakitic has his future up in the air right now. The midfielder wants to play for Sevilla and the Seville entity wants him, although not at any price. The midfielder ends his contract in 2021 and the idyllic for both parties is that his relationship with the Catalan team ends, he arrives free in the city of Seville and signs a last great agreement. However, if Barça decides to make some financial profit for a player who has given everything at Camp Nou, but who in the last season has ceased to have the leading role of yesteryear, he could set an acceptable price that will accelerate his return to capital of Andalusia.