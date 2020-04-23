The institutions accelerate for the return of football in Spain. The League is buying tests and rushing, the AFE is testing the players on the decisions to be made and the CSD is already working with Health on a draft health protocol for the return to training. Many fans smile at the possibility, even if it is on TV, to be able to see his team, but within the entire ecosystem there is a part that does not finish seeing it clearly: the staff of the current leader of the League, that of Barcelona.

As OKDIARIO has learned, most of the Barcelona squad are opposed to playing again although finally the circumstances could be given for the competition to resume. There are several reasons that have led the players to make a decision that at the moment they only comment on their closest environment and that terrifies the board.

The first of them is that they are not clear that their safety can be guaranteed and that of their families. The fact of playing every 72 hours is going to have them very physically exposed and will force them to make many trips in a healthcare panorama that is not yet controlled in our country. To this must be added that many of them slide that they do not see just have to be subjected to numerous tests when health or law enforcement agencies do not have access to them.

They oppose the preseason

In addition, from within the Barcelona team, as OKDIARIO has learned, they believe that it is “Absurd” having to do a preseason for a month and a half competition, something that would also leave them without holidays. For this reason, the idea established in a vast majority of them is that the best option would be to end the season and plan the next one directly.

Sergio Busquets already hinted, indirectly, a certain negativity when talking about the return in an interview jointly given to Cope and Onda Cero. “It will be difficult for the competition to resume. We may be able to start training with protocol without coinciding with colleagues and showering at home, but when it comes to meeting or taking trips it will be difficult and even the League talks about a concentration of several months, which seems to me an exaggeration“, He said.

In addition, Barcelona is one of the teams that declined to participate in AFE’s latest video call in which the captains presented their points of view when taking the first steps for the return of football in Spain.

All this thought is still something that is only talked about in the different WhatsApp groups that the players have and that they comment with those with whom they have to live confined, but who they do not rule out making public if they feel supported by more colleagues. In fact, this media has been able to confirm that some Barcelona players have tested others from Real Madrid to find out their opinion and know if they would be willing to go hand in hand to stand up and show their disagreement with the return to competition.