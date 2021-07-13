the sprint race program will cause a mess

The Great Britain GP This weekend will be the first in Formula 1 history to include a 100km sprint race on Saturday to decide the grid for Sunday’s main event.

But the advent of this competition format has had broader implications for the entire weekend schedule of the event, with much less practice time for teams to hone their race settings.

Now there will only be a single practice session before the regular qualifying session to be held on Friday afternoon to decide the starting order of the participants in the sprint competition.

The director of the Ferrari team, Mattia Binotto, believes that with the added complication of introducing a new rear tire construction, there are chances that engineers will suffer a lot of headaches with set-up.

“For Silverstone we have a new tire specification, which we tested in Austria, but most teams need to have more experience with them,” he explained.

“There will be very little time for it because it is only the practice session on Friday morning before entering qualifying, so you enter directly into qualifying with the new specification.”

“It is a new format, there is very little experience because there is parc ferme from Friday afternoon, and that is really exciting.”

“I think there may be some mess because the settings will not be optimized due to the lack of experience on the tires, so I think in that sense it can be a great racing weekend.”

F1 has made it clear that one of the key reasons for the sprint race idea was to make the whole weekend more exciting for fans, rather than for the action to be animated until Saturday afternoon.

Ross Brawn, F1 sporting general manager, said: “It’s not just about the sprint race. Now we have qualifying on Friday afternoon, so we have a main event from Friday, we have another one on Saturday and then the big event on Sunday ”.

“It’s about creating more excitement for the whole weekend, and having an event on Saturday that is new and different.”

“None of us know 100% how it will be accepted and how it will be received, or how it will unfold.”

