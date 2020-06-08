The Venezuelan singer Lasso, who recently presented his EP “Primavera”, claimed to speak of love in music, since it is “something primary of the human being” that always connects with people, regardless of whether it is a “hackneyed” theme.

“I feel that people want to connect and listen to what they have in their heads sung by other people. I think that in a song it does not matter if the theme like love is trite, it is something primary and the human being is always connected. No I could tell you what, but there are always songs that talk about what you went through and connect, “he said.

Likewise, he considered that there is also a generational component that favors that every fifteen years there are young people who have not heard almost anything and are wishing that someone would sing about their feelings.

“Every 15 years there is a new generation that has heard absolutely nothing. It was hard for me at first to understand this, that there are people who don’t know the Beatles. You always think that everyone knows what you know. ..) But the important thing is to try to be as honest as possible when writing because you are guaranteeing that people say ‘ok this is,’ “he added.

He also resorted to the phrase of the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda: “Poetry is not from the one who writes it … but from who needs it” to talk about music, an art in which, he considered, the listener adds a variable that gives meaning to each song, regardless of the intention with which it was written.

“Primavera” is an EP with five songs that is part of the conceptual project “Four Seasons”, which will have four discs with the names of the stations that describe the four main stages of a love relationship.

Lasso, whose real name is Andrés Vicente Lazo (Caracas, 1988), has always been a fan of concept albums and wanted to make an album that had “a greater direction in which each song has its world”.

“This album makes a correlation between the four seasons and a relationship that begins and ends. Spring is when everything begins and there is fear and uncertainty; summer is the peak of love; autumn when it begins to break down and what Before it worked, it no longer works, and the winter when everything ends and sadness and desolation occurs, “he explained.

Despite his excitement over this project, he recognized that there are songs that are complex to work with, but insisted that the key is to always speak with the greatest possible honesty, since his main interest is to touch “those points” that represent and move your audience.

On the other hand, he feels at a good moment in his career with the release of “Primavera” and after having had very good results with songs like “A million like you” or “I hate that I don’t hate you”, both together with the Chilean Cami.

Now is the time when he wants many people to meet him because he is very happy to be able to dedicate himself to this profession and that his music reaches as many people as possible.

“I love making music and I never thought I could dedicate myself to this. Every day I appreciate it because it is something that fills me up and that I did not do it for anything other than because I love making music. It makes me very happy. I feel that in the end Of all, what I would like is to make music until the day I die and to be able to connect for as many people as possible, “he concluded.

Lasso, in addition to singing, composes and produces but only for himself because he can’t help but want to keep his best songs, something that, he said, can change over time, but for now he still hasn’t tired of giving himself his best works.

