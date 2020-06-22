The last continent where the coronavirus entered was Africa, but here there are practically no places left where the pandemic has not made an appearance, since Egypt reported the first diagnosed case; although the registry of affected has not yet shot up as in other areas of the world.

The pathogen has passed mainly from Europe to America in recent times and the African continent, with 1.2 billion inhabitants, is not at the moment one of the most plagued by the COVID-19 disease, which has already left hundreds of thousands dead and millions of victims across the planet.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned about the “worrying upward trend” that is taking place in this area; Furthermore, various experts estimate that if the pandemic is not controlled, up to 190,000 people on the continent could die, and up to 44 million could be infected.

Despite the fact that the virus has later entered the African continent and has taken longer to spread, the pandemic is accelerating in recent weeks and has gone from 100,000 infected to 200,000, according to official statistics. In other words, in recent weeks the cases of those affected by the coronavirus plague have doubled; all in an area where there are fewer medical resources to deal with the problem. According to the WHO, what has happened is that the virus has entered African capitals through people from Europe.

Now there is concern that the virus enters rural areas, with less infrastructure and less capacity to face the health crisis. The most infected countries are South Africa, which has resumed classes and a good part of its activity; followed by Egypt, which announced the opening of the borders on July 1 for international tourism, but only in coastal areas of the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

Along these lines, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) points out that more than 300,000 Africans could die from COVID-19, on a continent where 56% of the urban population is concentrated in neighborhoods. marginal or informal housing and only 34% of households have access to basic hand washing facilities. In addition, the food crisis in one of the continents most affected by poverty could double, according to the warnings of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Program. .

Given this scenario, Morocco has become a key piece in the fight against the coronavirus in Africa. It is carrying out a large campaign to support its continental neighbors, within which the recent shipment of some twenty planes that left the Moroccan airport in Casablanca for Senegal, Mauritania, Swaziland or Zambia is framed. The hold of these aircraft included 8 million masks, 900,000 protective screens, 30,000 liters of disinfectant gel, 600,000 surgical caps, 60,000 gowns, and thousands of boxes of medications intended to support these nations in their fight against COVID-19. and to help medical personnel who are on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus.

The material has been manufactured entirely in Morocco following the recommendations of the WHO and the countries benefited in total by Moroccan humanitarian activity are Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Swaziland, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Zambia.

The director general of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Yazourh, referred to this initiative of the Alawite kingdom and the importance of continental cooperation, in words collected by RTVE: “Morocco is part of Africa and continuity of Africa and Africa is continuity Morocco, likewise, our security with regard to health or our prosperity cannot be excluded from the global security of the entire continent ”.

This solidarity intervention is part of the application of the initiative launched by King Mohamed VI of Morocco on April 13, 2020, “as a pragmatic and action-oriented approach, aimed at brother African countries, which allows an exchange of experiences and good practices and seeks to establish an operational framework to support their efforts in the different phases of managing the pandemic, ”explained the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the official MAP news agency.

It should also be noted that Morocco expressed its desire to host the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which will be built in the future under the auspices of the African Union.