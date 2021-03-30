the sports world turns upside down with Tiger Woods

Related news

Great champions in the history of sports, such as the boxer Mike Tyson, the skier Lindsey vonn or the swimmer Michael Phelps, among many others like Rafael Nadal, sent a message of support to the golfer Tiger Woods, which this Tuesday suffered a traffic accident near The Angels (USA) and underwent lengthy surgery for injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia, and fibula in his right leg.

Tiger Woods, 45, suffered a traffic accident early in the morning, at approximately 07:00 local time in Rancho Palos Verdes, a small town close to The Angels. After the medical analysis, Woods’ team said that the golfer is currently “awake, receptive and recovering in his hospital room.”

After learning that he was already recovering from the operation, Rafa Nadal was one of the first to send a message to his friend: “When I heard the news, I was very worried. It’s good to know that you are well. friend !!!!! “, wrote this Wednesday morning the Spanish tennis player.

When I heard the news I was really concerned. Good to know you are doing OK. Get well soon my friend !!!!! https://t.co/aP2rhderDm – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 24, 2021

TO Jon rahm, the news caught him playing golf and he spoke about Tiger in an interview with Golf Channel: “There is a different atmosphere at an event when Tiger is playing than when he is not playing, and he is that big, it doesn’t matter if even the best 20 players in the world are playing. If he’s not there, you can tell the difference, “he said.

He added: “He’s a great ambassador for the game, and it seemed like he was starting to turn his life around and maybe looking ahead to retire and have a great time with his son Charlie. I just hope, you know, that he can. walk out of the hospital (inaudible word) after recovery, and that she can continue to play with her children and have a normal life. “

Jack nicklaus, considered one of the best golfers in history, expressed his “deep concern” for Tiger Woods and offered his “sincere support.” “Join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery,” he asked his community of supporters.

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. – Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Another of his great rivals, his compatriot Justin thomas, also reacted in networks: “My stomach hurts right now. Praying for Tiger Woods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking of all his family and team, as we all send our best wishes. We know that TW is a fighter. Get well soon” .

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon !!! – Justin Thomas (@ JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

“Fight, Tiger Woods, as the great champion you are for your children and for the world. Love and prayers,” he said. Mike tyson.

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers – Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

“Send all your prayers to Tiger Woods. He was in a serious car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery,” he wrote. ‘Magic’ Johnson.

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Other legends such as Michael Phelps or Lindsey Vonn joined the shows of support.

Prayers for @TigerWoods … – Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) February 23, 2021

Praying for TW right now – lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

[Más información: Tiger Woods se recupera tras ser operado de urgencia de “importantes lesiones” en una pierna]