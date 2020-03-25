The International Olympic Committee has accepted the postponement proposed by the Japanese Prime Minister due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic Games will be held in 2021, a decision that has been applauded by the sports world.

The Spanish Olympic Committee, through its president, has alluded to the decision to postpone the Games. “The IOC gives us great news announcing the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It allows equality for all athletes and safeguards their health as we have asked since the beginning of this crisis”, He pointed out Alejandro Blanco through the social networks of the COE.

Alejandro Blanco (@COE_Presidente): “The @iocmedia gives us great news announcing the postponement of the Olympic Games # Tokio2020. It allows equality for all athletes and safeguards their health as we have asked since the beginning of this crisis ” https://t.co/QBo9sJBHyE pic.twitter.com/CaHa0f6bF2

– COE (@COE_es) March 24, 2020

Like the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Irene Lozano, his counterpart in the Higher Sports Council, has stated: “We are sorry, because it reflects the severity of the world’s health emergency, but the IOC has done the right thing.. The situation, in our opinion, made it unfeasible that they could be disputed on equal terms and with guarantees of health protection for athletes, and we had expressed this to them through various forums since the state of Alarma was decreed in Spain. “

The @deportegob considers that the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games constitutes “the best decision” for the protection of the health of athletes and for a future competition on equal terms pic️ pic.twitter.com/747inkAtR9

– CSD (@deportegob) March 24, 2020

The Spanish Juan Antonio Samaranch, Vice President of the IOC, stressed that the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics has been made with the athletes. “We have tried to hold all discussions with the parties involved, from athletes, federations and, without a doubt, with our partners in Tokyo, and with the latest information from the World Health Organization yesterday saying that the evolution of this pandemic is accelerating we have concluded that the safest, most likely, the most interesting thing for the Games is to take them to 2021” “We have tried to make decisions by trying not to leave anyone behind, to keep all parties involved informed and to listen to their opinions.. And now it has been decided that the Games will go to year 21 ”, he stressed.

Germany, Great Britain and FIFA also applaud the postponement of the Games

Alfons Hörmann, president of DOSB, the German National Olympic Committee, considers this decision “fair and of enormous importance to international sport and the world community” “It also confirms to the world population that in sports everything has been done to control the pandemic as well as possible and as soon as possiblea ”, he added.

“Facing public opinion, giving up the initial dates would have been a symbolically important signal. It would have shown that the health of the population is the absolute priority ”, Alfons Hörmann has also pointed out.

The British Olympic Committee, for its part, has wanted to show its solidarity with Tokyo by speaking of “inevitable punishment”. “This news is a shame for our many friends in Japan who had superbly prepared some exceptional Games“Stated its president, Hugh Robertson. “The IOC had no other option under the current conditions than to make this decision. But the most important thing for them, even more than the Olympic glory, is to take care of themselves, their friends and families, in this very worrying period ”, he added.

The world of football, affected by this postponement, has also welcomed the decision of the IOC: “FIFA firmly believes that the health and well-being of all those involved in sports activities should always be the highest priority.” In the statement it has issued in this regard, the highest body in world football has placed itself at the service of the International Olympic Committee: “FIFA will work with the appropriate bodies to address all the challenges linked to this reprogramming“