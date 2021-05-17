The sports that will suffer the most from the absence of casino sponsors

05/17/2021 at 11:35 AM CEST

Content offered by Casino Professor

One of the first projects of the recently created Ministry of Consumption has consisted of regulation of bookmaker advertising and already established or new online casinos; especially the latter finding a difficult outlook to open up a field in a highly competitive sector. But in general, the most affected are the sports teams that received large amounts of investment from their ‘sponsors’: online casinos and betting houses.

How were these restrictions born?

The Government, and especially the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, are concerned about the increase in gambling consumption among young people between 18 and 25 years old.

28% of new users of this type of site fall into that age group. The most affected sport, although not the only one, is being soccer.

When do the changes take effect?

The teams will see their income cut once the 2020/2021 season ends and the period of adaptation to the Royal Decree of Communications of Gambling Activities, of the Ministry of Consumption, concludes. This has been communicated by the Ministry to professional clubs that currently have contracts with casino or sports betting companies.

The minister, Alberto Garzón, has sent letters to the presidents of the different teams that have signed sponsorship contracts with betting companies, to inform them that they must be terminated before August 30 of this year.

The news, how could it be otherwise, has fallen like a jug of cold water especially between the First and Second Division clubs. That is why the Government has granted them a few months of “courtesy”, understanding that the immediate cancellation of millionaire sponsorships could lead to the economic bankruptcy of clubs that were already in delicate situations.

Various professional teams They have requested moratoriums of up to three and four years to the Government so as not to accuse so much the losses in their economy. However, these pleas have fallen on deaf ears: the expiration date of the contracts is August 2021.

Which clubs will be the most affected?

If we talk about football, casino companies and online bookmakers currently sponsor 76.2% of First and Second Division teams. Only ten teams do not have any kind of agreement with betting operators. With these data, we can assume that the measure will deal a severe blow to the Spanish football industry, but other sports, such as basketball, will not come out unscathed either.

First Division teams, such as Valencia, Sevilla, Club Atlético Osasuna, Levante, Real Betis, Deportivo Alavés, Granada or Cádiz, They currently have a betting company as their main sponsor.

Many others, like the Athletic Club, Barcelona, ​​Celta de Vigo, Elche, Real Madrid, Club Atlético de Madrid or Villareal they have it as a secondary sponsor. Only Éibar, Getafe, Huesca, Real Sociedad or Valladolid have no connection with betting companies.

The case of the Real society, which put to a vote among its members the possibility of accepting an offer that would have brought the club an income of around five million euros per year. 86% of the partners showed their rejection of this option.

In the First Division, there are eight clubs that have bookmakers as the main sponsor of the team; While in Segunda there are only four – Málaga, Rayo Vallecano, Huesca and Lugo – who do not have sponsors related to betting. That is, four teams out of a total of twenty-two.

The new regulation: scope

The veto to bookmakers would include advertising on t-shirts, on billboards, in stadiums or in television sports spaces —Only from one to five in the morning. The minister, Garzón, acknowledges that: “Until now, there has been no regulation in the advertising of the game. Until now we have lived in the law of the jungle, where everything can be done.

According to experts, limiting the broadcast of advertising to the early morning would not only ostracize it, but also It would practically end these types of advertisements on radio or television. Likewise, famous people or people of public notoriety, such as athletes or other public figures, may not participate in the advertisements. Goodbye to Neymar and Cristiano in the poker room advertisements.

The ‘title rights’ would also be prohibited, since the decree prohibits the use of the name, brand or commercial name of a betting operator to refer to a sports facility or entertainment center. This would affect teams like el Baskonia or Bilbao Basket, basketball, who have sold their ‘title rights’ to bookmakers.

Only online advertising would be partially saved. A difficult economic impact to assume, especially after the cancellation of the tournaments for months as a result of the health emergency and the absence of public in the stadiums.

Not only in Spain

Spain is not the only country in which attempts are being made to curb this “law of the jungle.” Last December, the British Executive also focused on online betting and casinos, and is considering vetoing advertising and sponsorship of this type of company in the sports sector.

It is a movement that responds, as in our country, to an intense awareness campaign on the dangers of gambling. The reform of the Gambling Act of 2015 could include measures such as limiting the number of bets that a user can make per month, the creation of liquidity controls and the veto of the sponsorship of sports teams and events by sports betting houses and online casinos.

Conclution

Especially for Spanish football, the ban on betting house advertising is a hard setback to take on. To begin with, because it will have a significant impact on the income of a significant percentage of First and Second Club clubs. To continue, because the news occurs in an already delicate context on the economic plane: when the losses related to COVID-19 still affect some teams that lost money with the La Liga stoppage and that still do not enter money from the stadium ticket offices.