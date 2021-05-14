In BMW they have achieved what seems almost impossible: that an electric car “sounds” and “excites”. This is the artificial sound created for the i4M sports car.

May 13, 2021 (1:40 PM CET)

The sports car of the future is called BMW i4M and this is how it will sound

The famous soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer (author of unmistakable melodies such as those in the movies Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter, among others) and the sports department BMW M Motorsport They have written a chapter in gold letters in recent automotive history. On the occasion of the development of new electric BMW i4 and its corresponding i4 M sports version, the celebrated composer, his team of collaborators and a number of other M Motorsport representatives have achieved something truly incredible: create an artificial sound for the new sports car.

Many of the most fervent followers of sports cars consider that electric vehicles cannot convey the same sensations and emotions as traditional sports cars with a combustion engine. However, according to the tests already carried out and consisting of many high performance electric vehicles, the acceleration ability is brutal, a fact recognized by traditional fans, who say that “something” is still missing for electric cars to “really hook” …

… And that “something” could be asexciting sound, something that seems to have been resolved with the project carried out jointly by Hans zimmer Y M Motorsport. The new sound created expressly for the i4M sports car has been unveiled in a video posted by BMW and M Motorsport.

Then you can enjoy the video, which includes some of the stages of the project, the opinions of some of its top managers and, at the end, you will be able to hear the artificial sound created for the sports i4M.

This is how the BMW i4M electric sports car will sound