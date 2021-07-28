The sports car Hyundai Kona N of 280 CV already has a price in Spain

Last spring the Hyundai kona n, the sportiest version of the Asian SUV. Nor is it that it caught us by surprise, since Hyundai had confirmed its development and arrival on the European market long ago.

Be that as it may, the Kona N already appears in the brand’s configurator, so we can have access to all the equipment with which it will arrive in Spain, specific characteristics and, of course, its price. How much does the Hyundai Kona N cost?

Hyundai Kona N price and equipment

If we enter the Hyundai Spain website and go to the configurator section, we see that the sportiest Hyundai Kona appears from 39,600 euros. When configuring our unit, only a mechanical version is available. Is he 280 hp 2.0 T-GDI with 8 DCT double clutch transmission. In addition, it is front-wheel drive.

The official RRP of the Hyundai Kona is 44,900 euros, but there is a discount of 5,300 euros for financing that leaves the final rate at those 39,600 euros mentioned above.

In the next step, and at least for the moment, we are obliged to choose the Kona N Sky equipment, which includes climate control, paddles, head-up display, various driving assistants, 10.25-inch screen, full LED lighting, sunroof, 19-inch wheels, heated and ventilated electric Alcantara front seats, as well as a steering wheel heated among others. Undoubtedly, very complete.





Related article:

Test Hyundai Kona 1.0 TGDI 48V 120 CV Tecno

Related article:

Hyundai Kona N 2021: a 280 hp SUV to not go unnoticed

Continuing, in the exterior design section we can choose between seven shades. Solid red is the only one without extra cost, while the rest cost 500 euros, except for the Atlas White for which they ask us 250 euros. From the inside, at least for now, we can’t configure anything, being a closed equipment.

And its benefits

If we talk about the benefits, the Hyundai Kona N announces 280 hp and 392 Nm taken from block 2.0 Turbo. Thanks to the Launch Control system you can cover the 0 to 100 in just 5.5 seconds, a fact that is not bad considering that it is front-wheel drive and, in addition, it is an SUV. The declared maximum speed is 240 km / h while the combined consumption approved in WLTP is 8.5 l / 100 km.