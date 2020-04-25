Nothing else has been discussed for a couple of days. Alexia Rivas She has become the protagonist of today after appearing in the background in underwear during a telematic interview that Alfonso Merlos I was doing in Javier Negre’s “State of Alarm” program. «You have already seen in the video where I am living, I don’t show myself, I don’t hide. It was something that at no time did we know that had happened, “the journalist recently explained.

But who is Alexia Rivas and where does she come from? The communicator has an important link with the world of sports in his professional past. In fact, his beginnings as a journalist were on the Bernabéu Digital portal. From there he went to Marca Plus and Marca TV, where he had the opportunity to interview important figures from various sports such as Jordi Alba, Fonsi Nievo, Maverick Viñales, Miguel Torres, Fran Yeste, Pedro García Aguado… As can be seen on his social networks, he could also be photographed with some ‘greats’ such as Pau Gasol and meet artists and music groups.

More work related to sports

The thing is not there. Then he also went through 13 TV, where in addition to dealing with current affairs, he was in charge for a period of time of the sports information. From that chain he made the jump to The sixth, and after his time at Atresmedia, he joined the competition, Mediaset, to join the Socialité team, where he currently works.

Now, all Spain is pending the young journalist and her adventure with Alfonso Merlos after that oversight in a video call. But Alexia Rivas is not hiding despite the fact that in theory the journalist had a relationship with Marta López: «We started about three weeks ago and since then my house is here, and I work from here. I decide to believe the version I want and the one I bet on. If one day I get confused, well I get confused ».