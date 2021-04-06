The sporting and moral revival of Karl-Anthony Towns

They painted things badly for Karl-Anthony Towns according to his serious emotional crises in recent times, but talent can do everything. After losing his mother, sick with COVID-19, and warning of serious imbalances in his mental consistency, coming to speak in the past of his imaginary friend Carlito, that of Minnesota Timberwolves He seems to have regained his joy for basketball and is having a great season. There are many rumors that place him outside the Minneapolis franchise and the fact of being close to averaging 50% in field goals, 40% in triples and 90% in free throws, will make the “girlfriends” in the NBA market multiply.

KAT is almost having a 50/40/90 season. 24.5 PPG

11.1 RPG

4.3 APG

49/39/88% pic.twitter.com/XkfoKMXtuG – StatMuse (@statmuse) April 6, 2021