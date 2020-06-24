Available with both Fastback and Shooting Brake bodywork

Its engine is a 2.0 TSI with 320 horsepower

The new Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 is the sporty version of the German saloon. It is powered by a 320 horsepower gasoline engine and is available for both the Fastback body and Shooting Brake.

The new Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 It is the sportiest version both from the aesthetic and mechanical point of view of the German saloon, whose restyling is already a reality.

Among its rivals are units such as the 440i of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe or the Audi S5 Sportback, both slightly higher in terms of power and, in the case of the four-ring unit, with a diesel engine.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: EXTERIOR

He Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 It differs from the rest of the saloon units by details such as the new air intakes of its front, a front spoiler painted in glossy black or the ‘R’ badge next to the right headlights.

The wheels that equip this version of the Arteon are 20 inches. They are made of alloy, and blue-clad brake calipers protrude through them.

At the rear stand out the tinted windows, the air diffuser and four exhaust outlets arranged two by two on each side.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 it has the same novelties as the conventional versions of the model. To them is added the Black Carbon package, which provides applications as exclusive as sports.

The seats are specific and have integrated headrests. The R logo is engraved on them.

The steering wheel is also sportier cut than conventional ones.

The control panel is digital and the screen of the multimedia system has a size of 9.2 inches.

The boot capacity is 563 liters for the Fastback body and 565 liters for the Shooting Brake. In the case of folding the rear seats, these figures skyrocket to 1,557 and 1,632 liters.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: EQUIPMENT

He Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 it has all the technological advances explained in the conventional variants of the model. The Travel Assist with semi-autonomous capabilities, the Front Assist with a pedestrian detector, rear view camera assistant, Rear View, or the Corner View, which is an enlargement of the image displayed on the multimedia screen up to 170 degrees instead of 90, comes as standard. .

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 is a 2.0 liter TSI 320 horsepower power and 420 Newon subway of maximum torque. Associated with a double clutch gearbox DSG with seven speeds and a 4Motion all-wheel drive system with selective torque management for each wheel.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: PRICE

The price of Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 still unknown.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/24/2020 Volkswagen presents the new Arteon R 2021.

