The SPORT face to face before the Athletic Cup final

04/15/2021

Act. At 12:33 CEST

Patricia Martínez / Rubén Moreno

Just thirteen days after the winner of the Copa del Rey 2019/2020 was decided, this year’s final arrives. Once again, Athletic, who lost to Real Sociedad in the final on April 4, will seek the title, although this time its rival will be a Barça that will seek to increase its legend as ‘King of Cups’.

What will happen this time? Barça are favorites seeing the performance of the Barça team in recent weeks, in which they had won everything until last day’s classic against Madrid. However, at the Barça club they do not forget what happened in the Spanish Super Cup held last January, in which Athletic lifted the title in extra time.

Will Marcelino’s men be able to win the game against Koeman’s Barça? Will the Catalans win the first title with the Dutchman on the bench? From SPORT we analyze it in detail in a face to face in which we put all the arguments on the table and our journalists launch themselves with a forecast.