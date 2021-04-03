the ‘spoiler’ that you sneaked into chapter one

The ‘reboot’ of ‘Gossip Girl’ It is already around the corner, and this is demonstrated by these last photos we have seen from the shoot. What nerves! As it hits our screens, to relax a little bit and kill the Upper East Side drama bug we have, we’ve started the original series for the umpteenth time. And like us, many other people. So it is not surprising that a tiktoker noticed a huge ‘spoiler’ that we completely overlooked during the first episode from the first season. The data is, nothing more and nothing less, than the identity of the Gossip Queen, who became known throughout the last chapter of the fiction. We are freaking out.

* Spoilers are coming, but come on, short reminder: the series ended in 2012 *

As you may already know, the person behind the Gossip Queen’s blog was Dan Humphrey, Serena Van der Woodsen’s boyfriend who put him through so many bad times due to his leaks. Now the user @ yussijuice2.0 has realized that during this pilot episode, when the voice-over says: “Who am I? This is a secret that I will never tell ”, clearly focus on Humphrey who is in front of a computer screen. Also, another clue that could have guided us to detect the mole ‘Gossip Girl’ is the fact that Dan himself is in Central Station when Serena returns to New York. Later that information would be leaked to the well-known blog. White and bottled.

In principle, the Gossip Queen was not going to be Dan

Although, according to what the creators of the series commented at the end of it, the decision that Humphrey was the most harmful source of gossip in Manhattan was a decision made at the last minute and a little lightly, because from the beginning they had in mind for this role to Eric Van der Woodsen, Serena’s brother. However, during the broadcast of the series, the New York Post website found out and told it openly, so they tried to give the narrative a ‘twist’ and surprise the viewer with the choice of ‘the lonely boy’. A choice that, by the way, did not finish convincing among the fans. Now, facing the aforementioned ‘reboot’, it seems that the identity of the new ‘Gossip Queen’ is not going to be so armored. Do you want to know their identity? We tell you about it here 👀

