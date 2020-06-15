Lebron James He amasses a fortune of hundreds of millions of euros, so he has plenty of money to pay for luxuries such as high-end cars or spectacular houses. Precisely, according to various United States media, the Lakers player has fallen in love with a splendid mansion located in Hollywoood, in Los Angeles.

The rumor has been running for several weeks across the pond, and the images show how spectacular the home that the NBA player could buy for a whopping few is 50 million euros.

See this post on Instagram $ 52,000,000 Los Angeles Mansion | Set behind high hedges & security gates, this ultra private architectural masterpiece offers exquisite style and 16,000 SF of seamless indoor-outdoor living space. Enter the gates through a curved motor court to a grand 2-story entry with cascading water features then cross the floating bridge to breathtaking living and dining rooms with massive marble fireplaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide explosive views from DTLA to Century City, & Catalina. Designed by world-renowned architect Paul McClean, every element in the home reflects his genius and thoughtful design with clean lines and light throughout. Step out back to a fully equipped entertainer’s paradise, a signature boomerang-shaped infinity pool & spa include a luxurious fire pit lounge submerged in the center. Master suite overlooks the entire city and includes rooftop deck & garden. Extraordinary mix of amenities including media room, lounge, wet bar, gym, golf simulator, billiards, cigar room, wine cellar and an expansive wellness area with float tank, hydro tub & sauna. Via: @ lux.interiors By: @williamsandwilliams A post shared by Mega Mansions (@mega_mansions) on Apr 24, 2020 at 4:55 PDT

According to the description made by the Mega Mansions account on Instagram, the house is located behind high hedges and has casi 1,500 square meters. At the entrance of this spectacular mansion there is a two-story waterfall, as well as a floating bridge that connects the different rooms with the dining rooms, which have huge marble fireplaces.

Likewise, the house is made with glass walls and has all kinds of luxuries such as a floating pool, spa, an outdoor fire pit, terrace, garden, a media room, gym, bar, billiards, smoking area , golf simulator …