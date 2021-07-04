The “spitter” returns to terrify in Manhattan for fear of COVID



The “spittoon” operates on the Upper East Side.

Photo: Chris Hondros / .

It is known as the “Spitting Lady of 77th Street” and he had terrified the Upper East Side, because he spat at people at the slightest provocation.

The woman of Latin origin, identified as Hilda Barrionuevo, she was released after she was arrested in 2017 carrying more than $ 19,000.

The woman yells at pedestrians and then spits them out or sometimes just spits them out. It has attacked people of all ages and its reappearance worries the neighbors, due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

According to The New York Post, an area resident posted on the NextDoor website on June 24 that she had seen Hilda Barrion “yelling and spitting at people” again.

“Since COVID is still important, I warn everyone about this person to keep the community safe“Says the message from the neighbor. “That being said, this person obviously has a serious mental illness and if you see one, just walk away.”

The “spitter” infamy advanced in 2016, when it became a serious nuisance for neighbors, who created a Facebook page to alert about its attacks, but its attacks have been recorded since 2012.

On Change.org a petition was created demanding that the mayor Bill de Blasio and local councilors take action.

In March 2017, the woman was detained by the NYPD with $ 19,133 in cash after she allegedly attacked a child.