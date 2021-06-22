The spirit of ’92, the key to success

06/22/2021 at 6:24 PM CEST

SF

Nobody was counting on them in the summer of 1992 and they went from being on vacation to winning their first and, so far, only European Championship.

That spirit is clinging to the Danish team, led by Kasper hjulmand, despite acknowledging that he tries to avoid it

“Those kinds of comparisons are very difficult. It was a different tournament and a different kind of football. We are trying to create our identity. But we use his example as an inspiration that even small nations can achieve big things & rdquor ;, admitted yesterday the Danish coach, who is squeezing the most out of a more than neat squad to give a buzz at this tournament.

With the strength of Eriksen

“It is very difficult to imagine what these players have been through,” he highlighted. Hjulmand yesterday before the media, referring to the ‘shock’ by the fainting of Eriksen that almost ended in tragedy.

It is no secret that this situation has ended up giving more strength and encouragement to a Danish team that dedicates each of its achievements to the Inter footballer, who is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest. About his home, the Parken in Copenhagen, the coach pointed out that they are “going to miss the Parken stadium a lot. It has been incredible, what happened yesterday we will never forget. He gave us wings & rdquor ;. The atmosphere of the stadium raised the red box to get a pass to the second round.