The spin-off of Cipher, a character from ‘Fast & Furious’, is underway

After debuting in the franchise in 2017 as the villain of ‘Fast & Furious 8’ and reappearing this year in ‘Fast & Furious 9’, Charlize Theron will reprise her role as Cipher in a future spin-off of the saga. According to Variety, Vin Diesel has confirmed that there are several screenwriters working on a spin-off film on the character played by Theron.

In the movies, Theron plays Cipher, a mysterious cyber terrorist who seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) to return again to the world of crime. He is unable to reject the opportunity, thus betraying everyone close to him. Already in F9, Cipher has a close relationship with Jakob Toretto, a character played by John Cena.

Recall that it is not the first film derived from the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, since in 2019 the successful ‘Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw’, starring Jason Stathamy Dwayne Johnson, will be released. Returning to ‘Fast & Furious 9’, the film is released last week in the United States and already accumulates a total of 405 million dollars worldwide.