the spicy cross between two tennis players in the middle of the game

Tennis, unlike many other sports, needs silence from the public so that the players are as concentrated as possible in the game. Clearly, every interruption or yell is frowned upon by everyone (or almost everyone) in the racquet world. And in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 something unusual happened between Stefano Travaglia and Pablo Carreño Busta, with the former’s girlfriend involved in the mess.

An applause was exactly what dislodged Stefano travaglia, number 67 in the world, when the ball was going to hit. The Italian blamed Pablo Carreño Busta’s coach (12 °) to deconcentrate him in the middle of the point and the Spanish did not take it in the best way. Travaglia told the Spaniard that his coach’s attitude was disrespectful, but he doubled his bet and replied that his girlfriend, who was on his side of the court, also did the same.

This made the Italian explode in anger, who in a threatening tone told him: “Don’t put my girlfriend in the middle, be careful what you say. She doesn’t say anything. She says ‘yes’ when I win the point, don’t put her in the middle ”. The discussion took place when Travaglia won 4-3 in the second set and they were 40 equal with the serve of Carreño Busta. After the spicy crossing, the game continued but Travaglia could not mentally rejoin the match and he was defeated by 7-5 and 7-6.

The spicy discussion between Traviglia and Carreño Busta. Photo: ESPN Screenshot

The Spaniard, who is now in the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, will have to face Norwegian Casper Ruud for a pass to the quarterfinals of the tournament that will award 2,082,960 euros in prizes.

