The Spice Girls would be negotiating a sequel to their movie

It is clear that the Spice Girls want to be present in the world of pop music and cinema. First, it was announced that they were working on a cartoon movie about superheroines and ‘girl power’. Later, they mounted a tour with 13 concerts in which the tickets were completely sold out in hours. And there was also talk of a documentary for the anniversary of one of his greatest hits, ‘Wannabe’.

Well now, it has been the British newspaper ‘The Sun’ that has revealed the freshest news about Spice: they could be negotiating a sequel to ‘Spiceworld: The Movie’, the feature film they starred in in 1997. The reason? What 25 years ago from its premiere and, in addition, a decade of its impressive performance at the London Olympics.

Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton, according to said medium, would have contacted an important screenwriter to create a text for the sequel to the feature film. The project, apparently, has been devised by the ‘Ginger Spice’, Geri Halliwell, who is now the leader of the group.

This new feature film would also be a chance for Victoria Beckham to rejoin to the Spice Girls. Beckham refused to participate in the 2019 tour because, in his words, he wanted to dedicate himself “to his family and his clothing company.”

The Sun indicates that the four members of the Spice “have contacted a scriptwriter and, although this project is still in the early stages, important names are already ringing up to be part of it, which shows that they areand they are taking it very seriously. “

A few days ago, the Spice Athlete, Mel C, explained to You magazine about a possible reunion between the girls: “We have a WhatsApp group and we are all talking about it, but I can’t say anything else”. Will the return of the Spice Girls be confirmed? Will Victoria Beckham return with them? Will there finally be a sequel to ‘Spiceworld: The Movie? We will continue to inform.

