The speed of thinning of Arctic ice is not as it was believed

Commonly, the thickness of sea ice in the Arctic is inferred by measuring the height of the ice above the water, and this measurement is distorted by the weight of the snow resting on the ice pack. Many scientists try to correct the distortion by turning to a map of the depth of snow in the Arctic that was last updated about twenty years ago and that does not take into account the influence exerted by global climate change.

In a new study, carried out by the team of Robbie Mallett, Julienne Stroeve and Michel Tsamados, all three from University College London in the United Kingdom, the aforementioned outdated map was replaced by the results of a new computer model designed to estimate the depth of snow that varies from year to year.

In order to calculate the thickness of the sea ice, the researchers used the radar of the CryoSat-2 satellite of the European Space Agency (ESA). By timing the time it takes for radar waves to bounce off the ice, it is possible to calculate the height of the ice above the water, obtaining a value that is precise enough that the total thickness of the ice can be inferred from it.

Data analysis from this new configuration reveals that sea ice in key coastal regions has been advancing at a rate between 70% and 100% faster than previously thought.

Sea ice in coastal maritime areas usually varies between half a meter and two meters in thickness. However, it is increasingly common for the ice in this region not to survive the summer thaw.

The Polarstern science ship surrounded by arctic sea ice. Mallett, Stroeve and Tsamados worked aboard the ship, obtaining useful data for their line of research. (Photo: Alfred-Wegener-Institut. Source: MOSAiC website image library)

“We hope this work can be used to better assess the performance of climate models that predict the long-term effects of climate change in the Arctic, a region that is warming at three times the global rate and whose millions of square kilometers of ice are essential to keep the planet cool, “says Stroeve.

Mallett, Stroeve, and Tsamados spent several weeks researching Arctic snow and ice aboard the German research vessel Polarstern, which explored the central Arctic Ocean in 2019 and 2020. (Source: Amazings NCYT)