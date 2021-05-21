The speech of Begoña Gómez, wife of Pedro Sánchez, who encourages SMEs to join the rival employers of the CEOE

Begoña Gómez, director of the Extraordinary Chair for Competitive Social Transformation of the UCM and wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has sponsored this Friday the start-up of Conpymes, a new employer’s association that was born with the intention of competing with the CEOE.

“I want to congratulate you on this opportunity that SMEs have that congregates in this organization “, has begun its presentation, after being presented / displayed like” expert “.

He has considered that his presence in this group is important “because if we want something to happen in this country, there is no doubt that it has to go through SMEs, the 99% of the Spanish business fabric“.

“Group nothing more and nothing less than 2.1 million small and medium-sized businesses and I would like to emphasize that it is distributed throughout the Spanish territory “, he praised.

The other godmother of the event, Yolanda Díaz, opened the event with a reference more directed to the relevance of SMEs in generalHe than Conpymes in particular.

The Ministry of Labor has assured that the presence of the minister is “for institutional representation“.