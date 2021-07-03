‘The Spectrum Retreat’, one of puzzles and mystery

One more week… there is free game in the Epic Games Store; one only this time, although it promises enough entertainment to not require more accompaniment: The Spectrum Retreat it’s the vacation you deserve … Or maybe not.

Released in July 2018 for PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One and somewhat later for Nintendo Switch, The Spectrum Retreat is the work of a single developer, who over the course of five years completed what is basically a puzzle game, with a mystery story that shapes it.

The Spectrum Retreat starts with you waking up in a luxurious, but strange hotel, from which you will not be able to leave until you have completed all the physics and color puzzles that arise in the different rooms of the same, all in first person and with a tense atmosphere, but for generally calm, without shocks.

.

As always, to take The Spectrum Retreat you only need an account in Epic Games Store and claim the game, or what is the same, add it to your library, before the term ends, which does not change and is from Thursday to Thursday. Until next July 8 you have time. It is quite entertaining to kill the downtime, so don’t think too much about it.

And, of course, next Thursday there will be more free games in the Epic Games Store, two this time and those that also hook, although without the point of originality that concerns us: Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and Ironcast are the titles with which the Epic Games store will tempt the staff next week. Until then, The Spectrum Retreat fills the gap.