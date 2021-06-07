The spectators do not give credit to what was read in this banner of ‘Deluxe Friday’: “You are ashamed”

Belén Esteban, in ‘Deluxe Friday’ (Telecinco). (Photo: TELECINCO)

The Friday Deluxe program, previously Saturday Deluxe, presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez on Telecinco, had as a guest last night Alexia Rivas, former editor of Socialité and former contestant of Survivors.

Rivas, who rose to fame after appearing half-naked in a live show by Alfonso Merlos, who at that time had a relationship with Marta López, a collaborator of Sálvame, saw the faces of both López and María Patiño, with whom she has had a sour controversy in the last month.

The young journalist answered questions, sometimes very sour, from the program’s collaborators and even at some point the presenter had to intercede on her behalf.

Like when Belén Rodríguez criticized her for meddling with Patiño’s age or for using feminism against her.

Rodríguez was precisely the involuntary protagonist of something highly criticized by the program’s viewers: a sign that read her name, Belén, with a vee.

A vee that also appeared on another sign where you could read “culpavilicé”.

Something that did not go unnoticed by those who were watching the program at that time, who made derision on the networks:

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

María Patiño tearfully apologizes to Carlota Corredera: “We did not look into each other’s eyes”

Belén Esteban causes astonishment live with what she said about Rocío Carrasco

Foreigners are freaking out with this photo because they have recognized Belén Esteban

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.