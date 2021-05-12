The spectators decide that Rafa Mora is expelled from ‘Save me’, but the management leaves his dismissal in the air

Behind the shameful moment last friday in save me in which Rafa Mora made an offensive gesture about the mobility problems of the father of Anabel Pantoja placeholder image and she ended up getting very angry and threatening him, this Monday the program made a drastic decision: leave the fate of both collaborators in the hands of the audience.

The Valencian 100,000 euros was bet to get a polygraph and show that he had never betrayed his friend Kiko Rivera, something that the Sevillian threw in his face and for that reason the tense confrontation began. Finally, the polygraph gave the reason to Rafa Mora and got rid of paying his self-imposed fine.

But what happened has not been forgotten and the program has maintained its firm decision to leave the future of both involved in the hands of a survey on the web, and, after more than 24 hours open and more than 275,000 votes, the spectators They have decided that Rafa Mora will be the one to leave of the program.

The vote consisted of three options: “expel Rafa Mora”; “expel Anabel Pantoja”; or that both continue, but “that do not coincide more on set. “Most of the talk shows, including the two of them, declared on Monday that they preferred the third. However, viewers have not finally considered it that way and, with 49% – compared to 35% of Anabel-, they have chosen it to be the extronist who is expelled of the program.

On Monday, one of the two expulsions carried many more votes than another, but on Tuesday the forces were equalized until the result that they have revealed at the end. “Well nothing, in the end you have to accept it“, declared Rafa Mora somewhat paralyzed.

Then, David Valldeperas, one of the directors of the program, has intervened to give his opinion on the decision they will take: “We work with the public and we pay attention, we test what happens in the program. Alberto [otro de los directores] and I’m going to meet with the leadership and put the data on the table. “

“We will know this decision at the end of this week, because it is a decision that has to be consensual with our bosses, and what we try to do is the best for the program, “he added.