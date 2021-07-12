The spectator data of these NBA Finals that you did not expect

Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns They continue to fight in a frantic way to know who will be the NBA champion in this 2021. With the series 2-1 for the Arizona team, the dispute of these last games is generating data from viewers on television that is simply scandalous.

Those of last morning have not yet been scrutinized and broken down, but during Game 2, nothing more and nothing less than 41% more viewers by the American television network ABC compared to the finals of last year. Terrible data that speaks of the expectation that this duel is generating between the best team in the East and the best in the West this season.