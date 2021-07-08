The spectacular wedding dress with which Michelle Salas conquers Cannes

Michelle Salas was present at the Cannes festival. In a surprising white dress, haute couture, the Mexican parades down the red carpet at La Croisette and captivates with her slender beauty. It should be noted that the design is itself a wedding dress by Alessandra Rinaudo, Pro Novias. With her appearance and the choice of this, the Mexican clearly gives the bump so that the model becomes a clear trend for future weddings and going further, for the rest of the red carpets.

The dress worn by Luis Miguel’s daughter belongs to the Atelier Pronovias 2022 collection, which according to the magazine ¡Hola! It will be exhibited from this Thursday.

European media report that Mcihelle Salas appeared with this design, making a clear nod to the screening of the film “Everything Went Fine”, which will also be exhibited at Cannes. The rest of the outfit was combined with jewelry from the Bulgari house.

Michelle has conquered many with this dress. Famous fashion critics like Jomari Goyso and Rodner Figueroa have applauded his style, which, unsurprisingly, always stands out wherever it is featured. “Absolutely gorgeous,” Figueroa said upon seeing her. For his part, Goyso expressed: “How beautiful”, thus praising his entire look.

Irina Baeva, Stephanie Salas, Sharis Cid, Ana Brenda Contreras and Yudi Arias among others have been captivated by Michelle. And it is that more than 128 thousand people have liked his image with this white dress. On the other hand, it must be remembered that among all of them it is the Russian actress, Irina, who is about to get married. It could be that this design inspires her and gives her ideas for her future wedding link with Gabriel Soto.

Carolina Sandoval makes a strong revelation: “I have been operated on for thyroid cancer for ten years”