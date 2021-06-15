the spectacular tribute of the Copa América to Maradona

The pitch of the Olympic Stadium Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro was the scene of an audiovisual production in memory of Pelusa, reviewing the highlights of his career together with a spectacular play of lights

Spectacular tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, who died on November 25, prior to the meeting between Argentina Y chili of the America’s Cup (1-1). The playing field of the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro it was the setting for an audiovisual production in memory of Pelusa, reviewing the highlights of his career together with a spectacular play of lights. The tribute ended with his anthological goal against England in the World Cup in Mexico before the now famous «1960-infinity».