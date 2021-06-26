The spectacular realme GT 5G plummets its price to 330 euros for a limited time

The realme flagship drops to 326 euros, a bargain when it comes to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The realme GT 5G It is one of the most spectacular mobiles we have seen so far this year, not only for its design, but also for its incredible value for money. If you want to enjoy the realme GT 5G and all its power, you can buy it at AliExpress Plaza for only 326 euros with the coupon 43 SUMMERALI. Its real price is 449 euros, so you can save more than 120 euros if you already opt for the purchase.

AliExpress June Promotion ends on the morning of the 26th, that is, tomorrow, so you only have a few hours left to take advantage of the discount. In addition, being AliExpress Plaza, the mobile is shipped from Spain and it will come home to you in a few days. We talk about a smartphone super powerful, with a quality screen and ultra-fast charging, and many other benefits that we explain in the following lines.

Buy the cheapest realme GT 5G

The realme GT 5G is a mobile with a neat and original design that is very comfortable in the hands thanks to its leather finish. Among its strengths is also the screen 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + and 120 Hz refresh rate. As we saw in our analysis, it is a good quality panel, which also integrates the fingerprint reader.

The processor that drives the smartphone’s performance is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is a real delight to be able to enjoy the extreme power of this chip at a mid-range price, and that is why the realme GT 5G is called to succeed. By the way, your software is realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD +, 120 Hz Triple rear camera 4,500 mAh battery, 65W

The main camera of the realme GT 5G is 64 MP, and is accompanied by 8 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP macro. The best is also in its autonomy, with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge that exceeds the day of use and that is fully charged in just in just over half an hour.

